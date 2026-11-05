Convicted Sex Offender in Scranton Faces Thousands of New CSAM Charges

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SCRANTON, PA — A Scranton man is behind bars facing thousands of new child sexual abuse material charges just four years after being released from state prison on parole for similar offenses.

James Dansereau was booked into the Lackawanna County Prison following an October investigation triggered by a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cybertip that directed investigators to his residence. According to police, Dansereau admitted during questioning to possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material.

Dansereau has been a registered Tier 1 Megan’s Law sex offender since his release from state custody in 2022, following a guilty plea to related child exploitation charges six years ago. According to court records, he also admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with three children, all under the age of 12.

Court records indicate Dansereau was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, with a formal parole revocation hearing set for Nov. 17.