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Miami-Dade County, FL - A South Florida congressman is encouraging Tesla CEO Elon Musk to relocate the electric vehicle company's corporate headquarters from Texas to Florida.

Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, representing Florida's 28th Congressional District, sent Musk a letter dated November 9 inviting Tesla to establish its headquarters in South Florida.

Gimenez identified Florida's tax structure, regulatory policies and growing technology industry as potential advantages for the company's operations.

The congressman also referenced Democratic victories in Texas during the November 2026 midterm elections, raising concerns about possible changes to the state's business regulations and government oversight.

In his letter, Gimenez argued that Florida offers businesses opportunities to expand while operating under lower taxes and fewer regulatory restrictions.

He highlighted South Florida's transportation infrastructure, available workforce and geographic access to Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Gimenez, a former Miami-Dade County mayor, offered to work with state and local officials to help coordinate a potential headquarters relocation.

Tesla moved its corporate headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, in 2021. The company continues operating major manufacturing facilities in Texas, including its Gigafactory near Austin.

The congressman previously encouraged Musk to relocate Twitter's headquarters to Miami in 2022, although the company ultimately remained elsewhere.

As of November 12, Tesla had not announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Texas, and Musk had not publicly accepted the invitation.

No specific South Florida property, relocation agreement or proposed timetable has been announced.

The invitation remains a proposal, with no confirmed negotiations or commitments from Tesla regarding a potential move.