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FLORIDA - Florida - A University of Florida researcher has discovered an unusual mushroom containing both psychedelic and potentially deadly compounds, marking the first documented fungus known to produce the two substances.

Andrew Kunik identified the small brown mushroom while conducting research at the University of Florida's Ordway Swisher Biological Station in Central Florida.

The species, Galerina indica, contains psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound, and amatoxins, poisonous substances associated with potentially fatal mushroom poisoning.

Researchers nicknamed the fungus the "dark magic mushroom" because of its unusual chemical composition.

Kunik initially noticed blue discoloration developing on the mushroom when handled, a characteristic sometimes associated with fungi containing psilocybin.

Working with University of Florida plant pathology professor Matthew Smith and other scientists, Kunik conducted genetic testing and chemical analysis to investigate the discovery.

Laboratory results confirmed both compounds were present, with the findings published November 11 in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Researchers also identified a previously undocumented form of amatoxin, providing additional information about the mushroom's chemical properties.

Smith, Florida's state mycologist, emphasized the importance of identifying poisonous mushrooms to assist medical professionals treating suspected ingestion involving humans or animals.

The mushroom's small size and brown appearance make identification difficult because it resembles numerous other fungal species.

Scientists believe amatoxins may protect mushrooms against animals that consume fungi, although the biological purpose of psilocybin remains uncertain.

Researchers plan further studies to determine why Galerina indica produces both substances and how these compounds contribute to the species' survival in its natural environment.