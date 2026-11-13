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Tampa, FL - Actor Mark Wahlberg's fitness brand, Municipal Gym, is expanding into Florida with plans to open a new facility in downtown Tampa as part of a major mixed-use development.

The company, established through a partnership between Wahlberg and EōS Fitness, has secured a 30,000-square-foot lease at DoMo at Cass Square, located at 1110 East Cass Street.

Announced Thursday, November 12, the Tampa gym will become the company's first Florida location and second planned facility nationwide, following its flagship location in Las Vegas.

The facility will occupy approximately three-quarters of the retail space within a planned 27-story residential tower being developed by Miami-based LD&D.

Amenities will include strength-training equipment, a 15,000-square-foot turf area, outdoor exercise spaces and a golf simulator.

The gym will also feature the 4 Club, a circuit training area inspired by Wahlberg's early morning workout routine.

Additional wellness services will include hot and cold plunge pools, cryotherapy, red light therapy, hydrotherapy massage, eucalyptus steam rooms, infrared saunas and IV therapy.

A cafe and retail area are also planned for the facility.

The surrounding $200 million DoMo development will include 360 apartments, consisting of 330 market-rate residences and 30 workforce housing units.

Plans also feature a 178-room Element by Westin hotel, approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space and parking accommodations for 574 vehicles.

Municipal Gym CEO and co-chair Manzo Hodge described the Tampa expansion as a milestone in the company's growth strategy.

An official opening date has not been announced.