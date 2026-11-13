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Delray Beach, FL - Delray Beach officials have canceled two annual celebrations planned for 2027, citing a new Florida law limiting local government involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The city announced Tuesday, November 10, that it would no longer organize, fund or promote its St. Patrick's Day Parade or annual Pride celebration.

The decision follows a review of Senate Bill 1134, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April and scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027.

The legislation restricts municipalities from using taxpayer resources to support certain diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, commonly referred to as DEI.

Those restrictions cover programs associated with race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.

City officials determined that the celebrations fall within the law's restrictions, preventing Delray Beach from continuing its traditional involvement.

However, privately organized events may still proceed with appropriate permits and public safety arrangements.

Mayor Tom Carney said discussions were underway with private organizations and potential sponsors interested in preserving the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Carney also reported receiving numerous messages from residents concerned about the cancellation of the longstanding community event.

The parade dates back to 1968 and attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Delray Beach, benefiting surrounding businesses and restaurants.

The legislation includes exceptions for certain federally recognized holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth.

Officials have not confirmed whether private organizations will take responsibility for the annual Pride celebration.

No final agreements, funding arrangements or alternative organizers have been announced for either event.

Both celebrations remain canceled under the city's current plans.