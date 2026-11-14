Photo: PAUL ELLIS / AFP / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted today’s nationwide ground stop which affected thousands of flights from coast-to-coast.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy the four-hour ground stop was the result of the failure of antiquated systems. During a briefing at the White House Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the ground stop was called out of an abundance of caution and there is no evidence that it was tied to any kind of cyber-attack.

Although the air space is again open, more than 10,000 flights were affected, and disruptions are expected throughout the weekend.