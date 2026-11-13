Rescues are underway after a tanker collided with a river cruise ship in New Orleans. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with the American Cruise Lines' American Heritage while the cruise ship was at a dock near a port on the Mississippi River.

NBC News reports 129 passengers were onboard the American Heritage ship, and the collision happened while passengers were disembarking.

There are dozens of injuries, and some of those passengers are unaccounted for.

Video shows the cruise ship on its side in the River.