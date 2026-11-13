LOS ANGELES — An $11 million California mansion owned by former Miami Heat star and Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh has unexpectedly become a focal point in the federal arson retrial over the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire.

In new court filings, defense attorneys for suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht are asking to introduce testimony from retired Cal Fire investigator Michael T. Cole. According to the defense, Cole reviewed burn and smoke marks on the driveway and rear patio of Bosh’s Pacific Palisades property and concluded they were physical evidence of a launched firework.

Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of sparking the January 1, 2025, Lachman Fire with a lighter—a brush fire that smoldered before re-igniting into the catastrophic Palisades Fire days later. His legal team argues a firework launched near the ignition site may have caused the blaze instead.

Bosh, who was renting out the residence to tenants at the time of the fire, is not accused of any wrongdoing and has not been named as a suspect.

Federal prosecutors are pushing back hard against the defense’s request, filing a motion to disqualify Cole from testifying. Prosecutors argue Cole lacks the qualifications to make the claim, noting his assessment relies solely on six drone photographs of a brown stain on the driveway rather than an in-person inspection or physical testing.

Rinderknecht’s first federal trial ended in a mistrial in June 2026 after jurors deadlocked 10–2 in favor of acquittal.