CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 06: Darian Mensah #10 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half of the 2025 ACC Football Championship against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images) Photo: David Jensen / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The University of Miami hosts Duke tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium with the kickoff at high noon.

It will be Canes quarterback Darian Mensah against his former team that sued him for entering the transfer portal in the eleventh hour.

Mensah signed a two-year deal with Duke before leaving and accepting a massive offer from the Hurricanes. Mensah eventually reached a negotiated settlement with Duke that allowed him to transfer.

Miami is coming off its first loss of the season at Notre Dame - a defeat that cost the Hurricanes the nation's No. 1 ranking.

Mensah says he is excited about the opportunity to face his former team and is focusing on improving after the Notre Dame loss.

Yeah, I'm excited," Mensah said about the opportunity to play against his former team. "I think it's a great opportunity to bounce back after last week and, yeah, super excited."

The 7-2 Blue Devils see the matchup as a revenge-style game and a chance to make the ACC Championship game without being ranked.

Mensah says he has the advantage of knowing Duke's defensive scheme.

"Yeah, definitely similar," Mensah said. "Having the same D coordinator and head coach. Um but maybe they just get to it different ways or have a little bit um some type of twists um on the way that they got to it from this year to last year. But um I think they do a lot of the same stuff as they did last year."

Miami will continue to be without star wide receiver Malachi Toney as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered last week in practice.

The Canes are considered a two-touchdown favorite over the Blue Devils, coached by former Miami head man Manny Diaz.