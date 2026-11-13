One of South Florida’s most storied music landmarks is celebrating nearly seven decades of shaping global pop, rock, and R&B history.

Criteria Recording Studios in North Miami is marking its 68th anniversary as the historic birthplace of the "Miami sound." Since opening its doors in 1958, the facility has served as the creative backdrop for countless chart-topping hits, hosting legendary recording sessions for artists ranging from Fleetwood Mac and Eric Clapton to the Bee Gees, Aretha Franklin, and the Eagles.

Decades after those analog tapes first rolled, the studio’s catalog continues to resonate with modern audiences, approaching a staggering one trillion total streams across digital platforms worldwide.

That rich musical history is set to return to the global spotlight early next year. Criteria’s famed Studio C—where Fleetwood Mac recorded portions of their landmark 1977 album Rumours—is featured in the upcoming authorized documentary Fleetwood Mac: The Chain.

Directed by Frank Marshall, the film debuts globally on Apple TV on Friday, January 29, 2027, timed ahead of the 50th anniversary of Rumours.