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Doral
The Clock Is Ticking Toward The G20 Summit in Doral
By Wendi Grossman,8 days ago
T-minus one month until the G20 Summit in Doral. Mayor Christi Fraga says the city is holding a community workshop tomorrow at Legacy Park to discuss the road closures, security checkpoints and traffic disruptions. All Doral schools will be remote December 14th and 15th plus Central Park will be closed the entire week. Thousands of government leaders from more than 35 countries are expected, pouring millions of dollars into the local economy. The city is hoping to capitalize on the exposure by attracting new businesses. The event is being held November 14, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Doral Legacy Park 11400 NW 82nd Street, Doral, FL 33178
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