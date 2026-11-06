Florida Amendment 3 Passes: How to Calculate Property Tax Savings

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FLORIDA - Florida homeowners can estimate potential property tax savings following voter approval of Amendment 3, which expands the state's homestead exemption beginning in 2027.

The constitutional amendment received approximately 62% voter support during the November 3, 2026, election, surpassing the 60% threshold required for passage.

Under the approved measure, the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes will increase to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Annual inflation adjustments will begin in 2029.

Florida officials have introduced an online property tax calculator through the state's Save Our Homes initiative to help residents estimate how the changes could affect their annual tax bills.

Homeowners can enter their property address to review estimated 2025 property taxes, projected taxes under the expanded exemption and potential yearly savings.

Actual savings will vary depending on assessed property values, local millage rates and existing exemptions.

For example, a qualifying homeowner with a taxable property value of $300,000 could see the non-school taxable portion reduced to $50,000 once the $250,000 exemption takes effect in 2028.

The amendment does not eliminate school district property taxes, which remain separate from the expanded exemption.

Additional provisions lower the annual assessment increase cap for non-homestead properties from 10% to 5%.

Homeowners establishing Florida residency after December 31, 2026, generally must wait until their fifth qualifying homestead exemption year to receive the expanded benefit.

Local governments have expressed concerns about potential revenue reductions affecting public services.

The amendment takes effect January 1, 2027.