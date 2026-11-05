US Coast Guard Seizes $27 Million in Cocaine, Detains 4 in Caribbean

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Fort Lauderdale, FL - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded approximately $27 million worth of cocaine at Port Everglades following two maritime interdictions in the Caribbean Sea that resulted in four people being detained.

Crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma delivered approximately 3,622 pounds of seized cocaine to the Fort Lauderdale port on Wednesday.

According to federal authorities, the narcotics were recovered during two separate operations targeting vessels suspected of involvement in drug trafficking activities in Caribbean waters.

Four individuals were detained during the interdictions and transferred to federal agents for further investigation. Officials have not released their identities or announced criminal charges.

The operations involved multiple American and international agencies, including Coast Guard Cutters Diligence and William Trump, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific.

Additional assistance came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection surveillance aircraft, a Royal Netherlands Navy maritime patrol aircraft and Joint Interagency Task Force South.

Lt. John Colucci, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump, credited cooperation among participating agencies for the seizures.

The Coast Guard said the operations were part of continuing efforts to intercept illegal narcotics shipments moving through maritime trafficking routes in the Caribbean and surrounding waters.

Federal officials have not disclosed the detainees' nationalities or provided additional information about their alleged involvement in the suspected trafficking operations.

The seized cocaine was transferred to federal authorities following its arrival at Port Everglades.

Investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding both interdictions as authorities determine whether additional criminal charges or enforcement actions will follow.