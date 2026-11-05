Manatee County Weighs New E-Bike Restrictions for Riders Under 16

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Manatee County, FL - Manatee County officials are considering new restrictions on electric bicycles and scooters for younger riders following reports of increasing injuries involving children.

The proposed regulations would prohibit children under 16 from operating all three classes of electric bicycles and electric scooters on public roads, bicycle paths and shared-use pathways throughout the county.

Existing county rules prohibit riders younger than 16 from operating Class 3 electric bicycles, which can provide motor assistance at speeds up to 28 mph.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said discussions about expanding the restrictions followed concerns raised by District 5 Commissioner Bob McCann during a July 28 commission meeting.

According to Fiske, regional hospital data indicated a 27% increase in critical and traumatic injuries involving children under 18 during an approximately 18 to 24-month period.

Children between 9 and 14 years old represented the largest portion of those injuries.

Officials are also considering educational campaigns and community outreach programs to address safety concerns without implementing additional restrictions.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has separately cautioned parents about electric dirt bikes, also known as e-motos, which generally do not meet Florida's legal definition of electric bicycles.

Under state law, qualifying electric bicycles must have functioning pedals, a seat and an electric motor rated below 750 watts.

County officials have scheduled a public meeting for Saturday, November 7th, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Library, located at 16410 Rangeland Parkway.

Residents can share feedback during the meeting or through an online county survey.

No final decision has been announced.