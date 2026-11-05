Mayor Elect Charlie Crist Wants Tampa Bay Rays to Stay in St. Petersburg

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St. Petersburg, FL - Newly elected St. Petersburg Mayor Charlie Crist says he plans to continue efforts to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in the city despite the team's approved stadium development in Tampa.

Crist, a former Florida governor and congressman, defeated incumbent Mayor Ken Welch in the November 3 election, securing approximately 62% of the vote. He is scheduled to take office January 7, 2027.

During his election night celebration, Crist expressed interest in reopening discussions with the Rays about remaining in St. Petersburg, where the franchise has played since 1998.

The team currently plans to build a $2.3 billion stadium and surrounding development at Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus near Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County commissioners approved approximately $796 million in project funding, while Tampa City Council authorized another $80 million. The Rays have committed at least $1.3 billion and agreed to cover construction cost overruns.

The proposed 31,000-seat ballpark is scheduled to open for the 2029 Major League Baseball season.

Crist previously acknowledged that relocating to Tampa appeared likely but suggested St. Petersburg could negotiate an extension at Tropicana Field if stadium construction experiences delays.

The Rays' existing lease extends through at least the 2028 season.

The team's previous stadium agreement in St. Petersburg collapsed in 2025 following financial complications and damage from Hurricane Milton.

Crist has also discussed redeveloping the 86-acre Tropicana Field property for housing and other community purposes.

No new stadium proposal or financing agreement has been announced to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg.