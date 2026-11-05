Florida Police Rescue 2 People From Sinking Van in Port St. Lucie

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Port St. Lucie, FL - Two people were rescued from a sinking van in Port St. Lucie after heavy rainfall caused flooding that swept their vehicle into a canal Monday morning.

The incident occurred November 2nd, shortly before 10:30 a.m., as severe weather brought significant flooding to portions of St. Lucie County.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the driver attempted to turn around after encountering floodwaters but was unable to prevent the van from being carried off the roadway.

The vehicle entered a nearby canal, trapping both occupants as water began filling the interior.

Officer Peterson arrived approximately 100 seconds after receiving the emergency call and entered the water to assist the stranded motorists.

Police body camera footage captured the rescue as Peterson approached the partially submerged vehicle and helped the driver escape.

The second occupant, identified as Maria Andrade, remained trapped in the rear of the van because she could not release her seat belt.

Firefighters with the St. Lucie County Fire District joined the rescue effort, with one responder entering the vehicle to help free Andrade.

Andrade's son, Raul Morales, later told WPBF 25 News that his mother had been returning from a doctor's appointment when the incident occurred.

Both occupants were safely removed from the van and were reportedly doing well following the rescue.

The incident occurred as emergency crews across Florida's Treasure Coast responded to flooded roads and stranded motorists.

Authorities reminded drivers to avoid traveling through flooded streets because submerged roadways can conceal dangerous conditions.