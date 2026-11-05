Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Resigns, Application Deadline: 3PM Today

Lake Worth Beach City leaders are looking to replace District 1 Commissioner Sarah Malega.

The Commission held a special meeting this week to formally declare her seat vacant. Malega stepped down late last week after becoming the Executive Director of Palm Beach County's League of Cities.

The city is accepting applications from those interested in filling the seat for the remainder of the term, which ends in March.

Those must be emailed to cityclerk@lakeworthbeachfl.gov. The deadline to apply is 3:00 PM today.

The remaining four commissioners are scheduled to vote on and appoint Malega's replacement during the next session on Monday.

The City put out this statement after Malega's resignation.