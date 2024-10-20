One Florida Beach Named Among The 50 'Best Beaches In The World' For 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Winter is swiftly approaching and what better way to enjoy the coldest season of the year (in much of the U.S. at least) than by booking a trip to a tropical destination where snow is out of the equation?

While many Americans prep the salt and snow shovels for another cold Winter, residents of this beloved Sunshine State destination keep out their lounge chairs and beach towels. This particular location is not only cherished by Floridians, but travelers across the globe in search of the best beaches around.

According to a list compiled by The World's Best Beaches , the absolute best beach in Florida is Henderson Beach . This beautiful location ranks 44th on a list of the best beaches in the entire world!

Other beaches named among the best on Earth include Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cala Mariolu in Italy, and Meads Bay in Anguilla to round out the top three.

Here's what The World's Best Beaches had to say about Florida's stunning Henderson Beach:

"Stretching along Florida's Emerald Coast, Henderson Beach State Park boasts 6,000 feet of pristine white sandy shoreline. While the entirety of the Emerald Coast is known for its stunning beaches, it's the natural surroundings and lack of development that set Henderson Beach apart. This park remains a tranquil haven, offering a quieter alternative to more commercialized beachfronts. The beach's dunes are a highlight, providing habitat for local wildlife and rising dramatically against the backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico's warm, clear waters. This beach is ideal for swimming, peaceful walks, and simply relaxing by the water."

