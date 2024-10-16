Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsRadio WFLA

    Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Hard Rock Stadium Releases Info For Miami Fans

    By Rob Garguilo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxqnU_0w97Me6500
    Photo: OGULCAN AKSOY / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

    Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium has released a comprehensive guide for Taylor Swift Eras Tour attendees in Miami, covering parking, entry, merchandise, and safety protocols.

    As the highly anticipated Taylor Swift Eras Tour kicks off in Miami this weekend, fans are encouraged to plan ahead for a smooth concert experience.

    Both a concert ticket and a prepaid parking pass are required for parking, and tailgating is permitted only for ticket holders with valid parking passes.

    Fans without tickets will not be allowed on stadium property, and there will be no designated listening areas outside the venue.

    Parking lots open at 3:30 PM, and stadium gates open at 4:30 PM.

    Arrive early to avoid long lines and be prepared for multiple ticket checks upon entry.

    Park & Ride buses will be available for ticket holders only.

    Designated drop-off and pick-up locations are in Lots 14, 15, and 31.

    Parents must arrive between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM for pick-up from Lots 14 and 15.

    After 10:30 PM, Lot 31 will be the only accessible option.

    Portions of Northwest 199th Street and Turnpike ramps will be closed during show days.

    Local residents with valid ID or resident passes will be allowed through closures.

    Concertgoers are encouraged to be prepared for thorough security inspections and remember that only clear plastic bags or small bags are permitted.

    Merchandise will be sold exclusively inside the stadium gates on show dates.

    Fans without tickets can shop at the stadium on Wednesday, October 16th, or Thursday, October 17th.

    For more detailed information on parking, transportation, and other important details visit Hard Rock Stadium's website .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Security Beefed Up At Hard Rock Stadium For Taylor Swift Eras Tour
    NewsRadio WFLA12 hours ago
    South Florida Rap Legend Uncle Luke Regains Copyright To 2 Live Crew Music
    NewsRadio WFLA6 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    What is Open and Closed on Columbus Day?
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    South Florida's Rainy Season Comes To An End
    NewsRadio WFLA2 days ago
    Time To Get Cracking!
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Be WIOD's Smartest Speaker and Win a Smart Speaker!
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    What To Do In Event Of Tornado
    NewsRadio WFLA9 days ago
    Desi Arnaz Honored In Miami Beach
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Florida Trooper Rescues Dog Tied To Fence Amid Hurricane Evacuations
    NewsRadio WFLA8 days ago
    Health Department Warns Of Flesh Eating Bacteria Risk In Milton Floodwaters
    NewsRadio WFLA9 days ago
    Couple Reflects On Dumpster Flown Onto Their Roof By Tornado
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Two Injured In Accidental Shootings At South Miami-Dade Shooting Range
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Beloved Florida Spot Named 'Most Charming Small Town' In The State
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Tri-Rail Service Suspended For Wednesday And Thursday Due To Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA9 days ago
    Gator Seen Lounging On Mattress In Florida Canal Following Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    MILTON has made landfall as a CAT 3 Hurricane
    NewsRadio WFLA8 days ago
    LISTEN: Sheriff Bradshaw Tours Damage From Tornadoes In Palm Beach County
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Dumpster Lands On Roof Of Palm Beach County Home During Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Governor DeSantis Gives Update Ahead OF Milton's Arrival
    NewsRadio WFLA9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Disrupts Entertainment Scene Across South Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA9 days ago
    Milton 2 am Thu: Rain and Winds Pounding Orlando Area
    NewsRadio WFLA8 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Evacuees Observe Yom Kippur In South Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy