Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Hard Rock Stadium Releases Info For Miami Fans

Photo: OGULCAN AKSOY / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium has released a comprehensive guide for Taylor Swift Eras Tour attendees in Miami, covering parking, entry, merchandise, and safety protocols.

As the highly anticipated Taylor Swift Eras Tour kicks off in Miami this weekend, fans are encouraged to plan ahead for a smooth concert experience.

Both a concert ticket and a prepaid parking pass are required for parking, and tailgating is permitted only for ticket holders with valid parking passes.

Fans without tickets will not be allowed on stadium property, and there will be no designated listening areas outside the venue.

Parking lots open at 3:30 PM, and stadium gates open at 4:30 PM.

Arrive early to avoid long lines and be prepared for multiple ticket checks upon entry.

Park & Ride buses will be available for ticket holders only.

Designated drop-off and pick-up locations are in Lots 14, 15, and 31.

Parents must arrive between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM for pick-up from Lots 14 and 15.

After 10:30 PM, Lot 31 will be the only accessible option.

Portions of Northwest 199th Street and Turnpike ramps will be closed during show days.

Local residents with valid ID or resident passes will be allowed through closures.

Concertgoers are encouraged to be prepared for thorough security inspections and remember that only clear plastic bags or small bags are permitted.

Merchandise will be sold exclusively inside the stadium gates on show dates.

Fans without tickets can shop at the stadium on Wednesday, October 16th, or Thursday, October 17th.

For more detailed information on parking, transportation, and other important details visit Hard Rock Stadium's website .