Photo: filipefrazao / iStock / Getty Images

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, but it's inconsistently celebrated, according to Pew Research.

The holiday usually falls on the second Monday in October and is one of the nation's 11 federally recognized holidays.

However, it's not observed by some businesses, states and institutions due to objections over explorer Christopher Columbus.

Instead, many Americans choose to honor the original inhabitants of North America via "Indigenous Peoples Day."

Still, as a federal holiday, many services and businesses are shuttered Monday, October 14th.

Here's what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail, but the stock market is open.

The Federal Reserve system honors the holiday, but some banks are closed.

Among them Bank of America and Wells Fargo while Chase and TD Bank will remain open.

South Florida public schools are open, except in Broward, along with state offices and all transit which is on a regular schedule.

Broward County courts are open, while Miami-Dade County courts are closed.

Garbage collection in Broward and Miami-Dade is on a regular schedule.