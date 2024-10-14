Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsRadio WFLA

    What is Open and Closed on Columbus Day?

    By Karen Curtis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIGws_0w60RJ0P00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERzTe_0w60RJ0P00
    Photo: filipefrazao / iStock / Getty Images

    Columbus Day is a federal holiday, but it's inconsistently celebrated, according to Pew Research.

    The holiday usually falls on the second Monday in October and is one of the nation's 11 federally recognized holidays.

    However, it's not observed by some businesses, states and institutions due to objections over explorer Christopher Columbus.

    Instead, many Americans choose to honor the original inhabitants of North America via "Indigenous Peoples Day."

    Still, as a federal holiday, many services and businesses are shuttered Monday, October 14th.

    Here's what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

    The US Postal Service will not deliver mail, but the stock market is open.

    The Federal Reserve system honors the holiday, but some banks are closed.

    Among them Bank of America and Wells Fargo while Chase and TD Bank will remain open.

    South Florida public schools are open, except in Broward, along with state offices and all transit which is on a regular schedule.

    Broward County courts are open, while Miami-Dade County courts are closed.

    Garbage collection in Broward and Miami-Dade is on a regular schedule.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Spencer Feigelis
    1d ago
    Way too late now telling me this at 3:50 in the afternoon already trying to go to the bank and try to go to different places trying to do stuff with the government but no you had to wait until almost 4 in the afternoon you inconsiderate jerk offs
    Steve Taylor
    1d ago
    Can someone please tell me what is open and closed on Thursday for National Pasta Day?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Tom Brady Criticized For 'Cheap' Hurricane Relief Donation
    The Spun2 days ago
    Florida sheriff announces criminals banned from evacuation shelters, tells them to go directly to jail
    Fox News3 days ago
    Florida Residents Urged To Know Evacuation Zones Amid Milton Threat
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    Tampa Bay Schools Reveal Opening Plans Post-Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Desi Arnaz Honored In Miami Beach
    NewsRadio WFLA21 hours ago
    Health Department Warns Of Flesh Eating Bacteria Risk In Milton Floodwaters
    NewsRadio WFLA6 days ago
    Florida man uses plastic wrap to protect his prized Corvette ahead of Milton — turns out he didn’t need to
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Broward County Schools To Close Due To Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Florida Teen Rescued hirom Floodwaters Amid Hurricane Milton's Wrath
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Popular Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Tacos' In Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    MILTON has made landfall as a CAT 3 Hurricane
    NewsRadio WFLA6 days ago
    UPDATE: School Closures In South Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA8 days ago
    Florida Wendy's Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Florida Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Medicare Open Enrollment Period Begins Oct. 15th
    NewsRadio WFLA22 hours ago
    11 am Milton: Top Winds 150, More Warnings on East Coast
    NewsRadio WFLA7 days ago
    Tri-Rail Service Suspended For Wednesday And Thursday Due To Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Florida Is Getting New Prototype Olive Garden Close To A Culver's, Dunkin Donuts, And Slim Chickens
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Dumpster Lands On Roof Of Palm Beach County Home During Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Governor DeSantis Gives Update Ahead OF Milton's Arrival
    NewsRadio WFLA6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Disrupts Entertainment Scene Across South Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA6 days ago
    Couple Reflects On Dumpster Flown Onto Their Roof By Tornado
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    The Breakfast At This No-Fuss Restaurant In Florida Is So Good, It Has A Cult Following
    familydestinationsguide.com6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy