    Florida Trooper Rescues Dog Tied To Fence Amid Hurricane Evacuations

    By Rob Garguilo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQb08_0w1jMUEw00
    Photo: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

    Tampa, FL - As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, a highway trooper rescued a dog left tied to a fence off I-75 in the Tampa area on Wednesday.

    The dog, a white bull terrier, was found with its legs submerged in water and appeared distressed.

    The trooper calmed the dog and ensured its safety, and the dog is now in good health following a visit to a veterinarian.

    Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Tweeted "FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…"

    Florida residents evacuating the area are urged to take their pets with them.

    Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to hold accountable those who mistreat their animals during a storm.

    On X (formerly Twitter) , Governor DeSantis wrote "Thank you, @FHPTampa . It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable."

