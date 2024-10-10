Milton Moving Off Florida East Coast Producing Hurricane Force Winds

Sarasota County will be considered Ground Zero for Hurricane Milton. The storm made landfall last night, around 8:30 p.m., as a Category Three, in Siesta Key. Winds were reported at 120 miles an hour. Damage spread beyond Siesta Key, though. There are over a million power outages across Tampa Bay this morning.

Flooding remains a concern today in Central Florida. The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding. The NWS also warns excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding could also be a problem in poor drainage and urban areas. Water rescues may be needed in the hardest hit areas. We could also get hit with tropical storm force winds until this afternoon.

Milton remains a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph maximum sustained winds.

5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

SUMMARY OF 500 AM EDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...28.5N 80.5W

ABOUT 10 MI...15 KM NE OF CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA

ABOUT 255 MI...410 KM NW OF GREAT ABACO ISLAND

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 55 DEGREES AT 18 MPH...30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...976 MB...28.82 INCHES

The Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Florida Keys and from the Palm Beach-Broward County Line southward have been discontinued.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach.