Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NewsRadio WFLA

    Milton Moving Off Florida East Coast Producing Hurricane Force Winds

    By Nathalie Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq4pO_0w1QoyJZ00

    Sarasota County will be considered Ground Zero for Hurricane Milton. The storm made landfall last night, around 8:30 p.m., as a Category Three, in Siesta Key. Winds were reported at 120 miles an hour. Damage spread beyond Siesta Key, though. There are over a million power outages across Tampa Bay this morning.

    Flooding remains a concern today in Central Florida. The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding. The NWS also warns excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding could also be a problem in poor drainage and urban areas. Water rescues may be needed in the hardest hit areas. We could also get hit with tropical storm force winds until this afternoon.

    Milton remains a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph maximum sustained winds.

    5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

    SUMMARY OF 500 AM EDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

    ----------------------------------------------

    LOCATION...28.5N 80.5W

    ABOUT 10 MI...15 KM NE OF CAPE CANAVERAL FLORIDA

    ABOUT 255 MI...410 KM NW OF GREAT ABACO ISLAND

    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H

    PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE OR 55 DEGREES AT 18 MPH...30 KM/H

    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...976 MB...28.82 INCHES

    The Tropical Storm Warning for all of the Florida Keys and from the Palm Beach-Broward County Line southward have been discontinued.

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Trooper Rescues Dog Tied To Fence Amid Hurricane Evacuations
    NewsRadio WFLA2 days ago
    Milton 2 am Thu: Rain and Winds Pounding Orlando Area
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Dumpster Lands On Roof Of Palm Beach County Home During Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency For 51 Counties Ahead Of Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    MILTON has made landfall as a CAT 3 Hurricane
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    South Florida Commemorates The Anniversary Of The October 7th Attacks
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton 'Explosively' Intensifies: See Florida Evacuation Zones
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Miami Beach Declares October 7th 2024 As Remembrance Day
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Sand Bag Distributions Underway
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Florida Residents Urged To Know Evacuation Zones Amid Milton Threat
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Milton Update: Schools, Shelters & More For Palm Beach Thru Treasure Coast
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Florida's Fire Marshal Warns That EV's & Saltwater Don't Mix
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Governor DeSantis Gives Update Ahead OF Milton's Arrival
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    What To Do In Event Of Tornado
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Several Counties Announces School Closures Ahead Of Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Sandbag Distribution Sites Announced As Florida Prepares For Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Couple Reflects On Dumpster Flown Onto Their Roof By Tornado
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    Global Empowerment Mission Crews Ready To Respond To Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Florida Hit By Widespread Tornado Outbreak Amid Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA2 days ago
    Northern Lights Dance Across Florida Skies Following Hurricane Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    8A: Milton Is A Potentially Killer Cat-4 Hurricane
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton Evacuees Observe Yom Kippur In South Florida
    NewsRadio WFLA1 day ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Florida Braces For Hurricane Milton as Evacuation Orders Ramp Up
    NewsRadio WFLA4 days ago
    Tri-Rail Service Suspended For Wednesday And Thursday Due To Milton
    NewsRadio WFLA3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Popular Health Drink Recalled Across Florida Poses 'Serious Illness' Risk
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy