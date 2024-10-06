Florida In The Cone, Hurricane Hunter Enroute to Investigate Milton

NOAA Hurricane hunter planes are enroute to investigate Tropical Storm Milton as it barrels through the Gulf of Mexico aimed at Florida's West Coast. The system has been slowly strengthening, but forecasters expect a rapid intensification today.

Current Position/Movement:

LOCATION...23.0N 94.9W

ABOUT 355 MI...565 KM WNW OF PROGRESO MEXICO

ABOUT 845 MI...1360 KM WSW OF TAMPA FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...E OR 90 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES

Watches/Warnings in Effect:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Celestun to Cancun

At 5:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Milton was located near latitude 23.0 North, longitude 94.9 West. Milton is moving toward the east near 5 mph (7 km/h). An eastward to east-northeastward motion is forecast during the next couple of days, followed by a faster northeastward motion. On the forecast track, Milton is forecast to move across the Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by midweek.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Milton is forecast to become a hurricane tonight, and it could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).