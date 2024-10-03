Insurance Companies to Cut Checks to Storm-Affected Floridians this Weekend

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Florida's Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, says insurance carriers will cut checks on the spot this weekend in Clearwater to help people who suffered damage from Hurricane Helene.

Patronis says 42 different carriers will take part in the "Insurance Recovery Village" Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Patronis says even if you don't know who your insurer is or what your policy covers, you should not sign anything, instead come to the insurance village in Clearwater.

If you have signed something from a fraudster, the state will help you get out of it.

The “Insurance Village” will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Long Center, 1501 Nort Belcher Road.

“If you have a claim that you have started the insurance carrier will write you a check to get you stabilized,” Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis said.

Residents should bring with them:

A driver’s license or other form of identification, such as a passport or state-issued ID

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Helene

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is accessible to residents

The center is open for both Pinellas County and Hillsborough County residents.

For more information call 1-877-MY- FL-CFO.