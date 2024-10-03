Open in App
    Security Extra Tight At South Florida Synagogues For High Holidays

    By Wendi Grossman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21J7T7_0vsj3CyL00

    Security being beefed at South Florida synagogues as Jews attend high holiday services. Rabbi Yossi Harlig is a chaplain with the Miami-Dade County Police Department. The services come two days after Iran's attack on Israel with nearly two hundred missiles and just days ahead of the first anniversary of the October seventh attacks. Israel's prime minister says Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it.

