A bomb was found early Saturday morning at a facility in East Peoria, Illinois, owned by a Texas company.

Someone called in a bomb threat overnight to officials, who then ordered an immediate evacuation for those living within a one-mile radius of the plant owned by BioUrja Group.

The plant is said to have been engaged in production of ethanol and alcohol, and could have been a significant danger if a bomb were to explode there.

But law enforcement officers from several organizations set up parameters around the plant and then explored the grounds, finally finding one bomb that was then deactivated.

The plant is owned by BioUrja Group, one of the biggest privately-held companies in Houston, said to have revenues of more than $2 billion this year.

The company is said to engage in production of biofuels, industrial and beverage alcohols and other commodities.

The person who called in the threat said there were multiple bombs planted nearby.

The FBI is now handing the case, and the search for more bombs has been tapering off after no more were found over a 12 hour period.