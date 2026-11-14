A major gas leak forced businesses to evacuate near Garth Road and West Cedar Bayou-Lynchburg Road in Baytown.

The leak prompted evacuations in a busy shopping district. Baytown Commons sits at the intersection, and Garth Road connects Interstate 10 with State Highway 146. It was unclear which businesses evacuated, how many people had to leave or when employees and customers could return. The cause of the leak could not be confirmed.

For residents following the emergency, the City of Baytown publishes notices through its online Alert Center. Residents can also sign up for Baytown Alert to receive updates from local agencies. The service covers fire department responses to hazardous materials, police activity and disruptions to utilities or water service.