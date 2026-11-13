A tanker lost control and slammed into a river cruise boat causing the boat to sink into the Mississippi River and eventually flip over putting dozens of passengers in the water Friday afternoon in New Orleans.

Mayor Helena Moreno said that there are “zero passengers” unaccounted for after hundreds of first responders raced to the scene and in some cases jumped into the water to help rescue what were described as predominately senior citizens.

The mayor referred to the event following the successful rescue- a “Miracle on the Mississippi,” at a late afternoon press conference that included the Coast Guard and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

The boat, The American Heritage, was disembarking at the time of the crash, shortly after noon, when it was struck by the Atlantic Asphalt, a tanker that transports crude or petroleum products, according to the U.S. Coast Guard records.

Moreno said that 32 people were taken to the hospital, but, “none with critical injuries.” She did say that many of the passengers were missing important prescriptions and their belongings and that officials were trying to help them get what they needed and make their way home.

Authorities said the river traffic was halted due to the rescue operations, but the Coast Guard said in the press conference that they would be working to open river traffic as soon as possible.

Governor Landry said that President Trump had been briefed on the situation.

“I spoke directly to the president… The president said ‘Whatever we needed.’”

Port NOLA Harbor Police, the New Orleans Fire Department, the New Orleans Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, and emergency medical personnel conducted rescue operations.

Passengers taken off the boat and out of the water were brought inside the Port of New Orleans Administration Building, located at 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, for triage and assistance.

The National Transportation Safety Board's Troy Carter said they will set up family comfort centers, where loved ones and passengers can get help with hotel rooms and receive information.

NOLA Ready is asking loved ones locating passengers aboard to call 311 if they live in New Orleans or 504-539-3266 if they live outside of the city.