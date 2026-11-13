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Baseball
Ausmus Officially Unveiled As Astros Manager At Press Conference
By Ethan Buchanan,9 days ago
The Astros have officially debuted Brad Ausmus as the team’s new manager, following the exit of Joe Espada.
Ausmus is coming off a stint as a bench coach for the Yankees from 2024-2026, and the Oakland A’s in 2022.
Ausmus also worked as the manager for the Angels in 2019, and the Tigers from 2014-2017.
He’ll be wearing number 12 while working as the manager of the Astros.
Speaking at the press conference, Ausmus said: “I’m very excited to be back with Houston. This is a place where, for ten years, I was a player, and looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”
You can watch the full press conference here.