Photo: Ronald Martinez

The Astros have officially debuted Brad Ausmus as the team’s new manager, following the exit of Joe Espada.

Ausmus is coming off a stint as a bench coach for the Yankees from 2024-2026, and the Oakland A’s in 2022.

Ausmus also worked as the manager for the Angels in 2019, and the Tigers from 2014-2017.

He’ll be wearing number 12 while working as the manager of the Astros.

Speaking at the press conference, Ausmus said: “I’m very excited to be back with Houston. This is a place where, for ten years, I was a player, and looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform.”

You can watch the full press conference here.