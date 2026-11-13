Another consequence of last week's blue wave election is it moves Democrats a step closer to their long-stated goal of expanding and packing the Supreme Court. Fox News legal analyst John Yoo warns this is the true endgame for Dems, arguing it would end the court's independence. Democrats have proposed expanding the court to 13 or more justices from its current nine under the guise of "reforming" the court. The idea, once pushed by the far left wing of the party, is now mainstream, with former President Biden and former VP Kamala Harris both endorsing it in recent years.

With Democrats about to control both houses of Congress, about the only thing standing in the way of a court expansion is winning back the White House. That's because there is no constitutional restriction on the size of the court. Thus, it can be altered through simple legislation. Hans Von Spakovsky, legal fellow with Advancing American Freedom, warns the results of such a court expansion would be almost irreversible. "The threat from a 13-member court with at least seven justices voting the way the liberals want them to vote would be, for example, to write the Second Amendment clear out of the Constitution, or to restrict religious freedom rights," he tells KTRH. "I mean it would just be one thing like that after another."

That doesn't leave conservatives with much recourse to stop it. Some have called for President Trump to appoint a younger conservative to the court before Democrats take over in January in order to protect the current court makeup (Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are both in their late 70s), but that seems unlikely to happen.

If Democrats win the White House in '28 and control both Congress and the White House, the only way for Republicans to block "court reform" would be through the filibuster. But Democrats may eliminate that, as well.

That means the future of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in 2028. And the only hope of saving it is to educate the public about the dangers of packing the court. "People need to realize that the whole point of packing the court is to come to the policy ends that liberals want, regardless of what the Constitution says," says Von Spakovsky. "And that endangers all of our liberty."