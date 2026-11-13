Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / Getty Images

Even though the economy was the main reason why Republicans were wiped out in the midterms, the White House says the Trump administration's tariffs will continue.

"I think it's a good idea to press ahead on tariffs" said John Carney, finance and economics editor at Breitbart News, "Any inflationary effect from tariff's has already passed through the system."

Which means, the tariffs are not the reason for higher prices.

"It's the price of gasoline, everybody can see it, it's gone way up" Carney told KTRH, "And that is now leaking into the rest of the prices through the economy, which is one of reasons the latest inflation report is so bad."

It was up 0.4% in October, but the tariffs are also bringing in billions in revenue, along with more jobs and investment in America.

"They're causing American companies to realize that it no longer makes sense to offshore jobs, and instead they can build here in the United States" noted Carney, "I think the tariffs are here, not just for the next two years, but forever. The tariffs are bringing in around $300 billion a year, abandoning them at this point would be a real tragedy."

The White House added that tariffs are helping restore domestic manufacturing, strengthen American supply chains, and reduce dependence on foreign producers.