Outgoing Representative Thomas Massie Moves To Force Consideration Of Hegseth Impeachment

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Outgoing Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has unveiled new impeachment articles against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

He’s brought the articles up as a privileged measure, which means the House will be forced to consider the move on the floor within two days.

The primary allegation appears to be that Secretary Hegseth has violated the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Massie’s motion also reportedly mentioned the operation to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Hegseth is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow to discuss the efforts to impeach him.