Wall Street Takes a Beating as Dow Plunges More Than 1,800 Points

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Wall Street suffered a massive selloff Thursday, as investors reacted to economic uncertainty, concerns about technology stocks and the political landscape following Tuesday's midterm elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,833 points, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1,421 points. The S&P 500 also suffered significant losses, falling 334 points.

The sharp declines came just one day after Wall Street rallied following the midterm elections, which saw Democrats capture control of both the House and Senate.

Technology stocks were among the hardest hit as investors continued to question whether the massive spending on artificial intelligence will generate the profits companies have promised.

The selloff also raised concerns about the future direction of the economy, with investors closely watching Federal Reserve interest rate policy and upcoming economic data.

The political situation in Washington is adding another layer of uncertainty. With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress, President Trump could face new obstacles in advancing his economic agenda, including tax and regulatory priorities.

However, analysts have also pointed to concerns about elevated technology stock valuations and the sustainability of the AI investment boom as major factors behind the market's volatility.

Thursday's steep losses wiped out the previous session's gains and highlighted the nervousness gripping investors as Wall Street heads toward the end of the year.