How Does The GOP Stop The Iran Issue From Sinking Their Chances in 2028?

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According to election night exit polling, the war in Iran was either a “crucial or major” factor for 75 percent of voters on Tuesday. Given the blue wave we saw, it’s clear the Trump administration will need to adjust course if the Republicans want to win in 2028.

Ending this war via negotiation has proven to be nearly impossible over the last several months, so what can the Trump administration do to clear a way for his eventual Republican successor in 2028?

According to Jeffrey Addicott with the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s School of Law, the answer is simple: finish it with force. “Go full bore. We don’t need to use nuclear weapons; we can use our conventional weapons, but arm the resistance, arm the Kurds, and hit them at every single front,” he said.

He went on to say that he believes taking a much more aggressive approach could indeed lead to a resolution in time for the 2028 election. He explained: “This could be over in 3 months maximum, but you have to use every tool you have in the inventory.” Addicott believes we’ve fallen short of doing that so far, explaining that: “We didn’t bomb their electrical plants; we didn’t bomb their bridges.”

Addicott went on to say that he believes that’s exactly what the president will end up doing.