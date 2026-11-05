What Will Your Child's Education Look Like Under Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa?

The Texas education system has been in a bit of a freefall for a few decades. STARR testing, lazy teachers, and a poor system overall have cratered any semblance of true education in Texas. But, the Texas Education Administration (TEA) has been trying their best to get a handle on the situation. They have done state takeovers of failing or corrupt districts, they have instituted the "Bluebonnet Curriculum," and even closed failing schools.

But in comes a new Governor now to the State of Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa, for the first time since 1996. However, she is not your Ann Richards type Democrat. She believes in borderline socialistic policies and despises the state takeover of districts. She instead wants to fire TEA commissioner Mike Morath on "day one" of her administration. The goal in the end would be to give power back to local governments.

Education expert Sherry Sylvester says she is planting her flag on the hill of supporting these failing schools, trying to fix something that is too far broken.

"If she fires Morath, does that mean schools that have failed for five years, they will continue teaching, even though math and reading scores are not improving?" she says.

Scores in Texas have fallen off a cliff in the last 20 years or so. Currently, 45 percent of students in Texas cannot read, 55 percent cannot do grade level math. That is not a testament to just Texas, many large districts across the country have seen similar things, thanks to the utterly useless Department of Education.

Fixing that is a challenge, to say the least, and not something that can be fixed in five or even ten years. State takeovers of school districts, like with Houston ISD have been working. Schools have seen improvements. That combined with the new Bluebonnet curriculum has things trending in the right direction. But thanks to incompetent voters, we now have someone who wants to revert us back to what failed in the first place.

The bigger issue for Hinojosa though is not just her stance or platform itself, it is how she will meet the desires of Texas parents. Parents have grown tired of school systems indoctrinating or simply not educating their kids. She will have to moderate a bit to satisfy the masses.

"There is no going back for them, they want their kids in schools that will teach them to read, do math, and focus on what is important for them to move forward in public school," says Sylvester.

People made it clear they are tired of the old, failing ways in education. Parents want either to pull their kids from public schools in favor of private schools, or do simply educate them at home, because they feel they can do better than the system.

So, her message of reverting back to the things that have failed already is certainly a choice.

"Yes, we know these schools are not working, and they are spending a lot of money...but we are going to keep them open," Sylvester says. "That is a very difficult message to send."

How Hinojosa approaches the situation will lay the groundwork for how amenable and flexible her administration will be. If they go in like rabid dogs, instituting previously failed policy, it might not be long before Texas is swinging back to deep, ruby red.