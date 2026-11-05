Forget Governing: Incoming Dems Threatening Investigations

Well that didn't take long. Just hours after winning the majority in the House and Senate in the midterm elections, Democrats were already salivating at the prospect of lawfare against the Trump administration. Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA), the likely incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, posted "LAWYER UP" on X, while Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden posted, "Subpoenas." Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey took it a step further, posting "They are going to need to plant new forests for all the subpoenas we'll be printing." And Illinois Congresswoman Delia Ramiriz listed a series of Trump administration officials followed by the warning, "clear your schedule."

This all comes as incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is promising the Dems will focus on "affordability" and improving the lives of Americans. It doesn't appear his caucus is interested in any type of governing over the next two years, but instead carrying out vengeance against their political opponents. In addition to the legal threats, several Dems are openly calling for impeachment hearings, something even former VP Kamala Harris warned against.

Lost in all this chest-pounding and heavy rhetoric is that Dems really won't have the power to do very much legal damage. They can issue subpoenas and hold hearings, but that's about it. Hans Von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom, says even Congressional investigations are limited in scope. "When they tried to get President Trump's tax returns during his first administration, that ended up in court with the court saying Congress is not entitled to them, because it had no relevance to any kind of legislation," he says.

Von Spakovsky tells KTRH that Congress has no prosecutorial power, only the power to issue subpoenas and make criminal referrals. But those criminal referrals must go through the Justice Department, which is still controlled by the Trump administration. And even if Dems were to take back the White House in '28, Trump could invoke the 'Biden precedent.' "Remember, before Joe Biden left office he issued mass pardons to all of his top officials and the people around him," says Von Spakovsky. "And if Democrats win back the executive branch and continue with these kinds of threats, do you think that Donald Trump isn't gonna follow the example of Joe Biden?"