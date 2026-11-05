Is There A Silver Lining In Trump's Midterm Defeat?

Republicans may still be reeling after the massive midterm defeat. But there may be a silver lining.

That's according to Fox News columnist, Liz Peek.

"So, what is the silver lining? Democrats are at war with themselves, we've seen that for months now" Peek said, "You have a radical left that is gaining influence in the party."

Something that is only going to get worse, not better.

"The reality is, these people don't play well with others" Peek told KTRH, "They want control, and they want to see their radical agenda enacted. I think you're going to see over the next two years a lot of attacks on Donald Trump, all of which will come to nothing."

Which means Democrats will have nothing to show for all of their wins.

"They're not going to get much accomplished, two years from now Americans are going to wake up and say, well wait a minute, where was this affordability agenda that you promised us?, and the answer? it will be nowhere" noted Peek.

In the meantime, she says Republicans need to regroup.