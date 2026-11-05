How Does The GOP Recover From Its Midterm Losses

Despite the Republican redistricting efforts in 2025, the GOP gerrymander backfired big time, with Republicans flipping only 1 of their 5 targets, while losing 2 House seats.

"Basically, voters were turned off to Republicans, even hardcore Republicans who normally you can count on them no matter what, and they weren't there" said Bill Miller, longtime political consultant and strategist.

Basically, it was a perfect storm for Democrats, and a nightmare for Republicans.

"They didn't vote Republican, and they voted Democrat in sufficient numbers to flip this thing on its head" Miller told KTRH, "I mean, it's unbelievable, and losing it across the board in a place where no Democrat has won in 30 years, that falls into the category of supernatural."

The big question now is, how does the GOP recover?

"I expect that mistakes will be made, that opportunities will arise and Republicans will capitalize on them" noted Miller, "They can be back, and Texas voters will elect conservatives and Republicans in most instances."

With a long wait, until 2028.