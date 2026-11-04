Analyst Says the Truth About Tariffs May Suprise You

One of the most complex issues of the first half of the Trump second-term presidency has been tariffs.

Love 'em or hate 'em, they're a subject that most Americans don't fully understand, according to Center for a Prosperous America Senior Business Analyst Kenneth Rapoza.

When President Trump set tariffs on April 2nd of last year, which he called Liberation Day because it allowed America to reciprocate against nations that carried high tariffs against the US, there were plenty of analysts calling them "inflationary," but that description can be quite misleading, Rapoza says.

"Those initially led to a tariff bump, an inflation bump, so there was inflation, the prices of tariffed items did go up, but not as much as people thought," he says.

Inflation is a word that's commonly used for progressively increasing prices, hence the inflation indexes that track its increase month after month, but tariffs don't increase prices of the items they affect month after month -- tariffs are a one-time inflationary hit, Rapoza notes.

The conflation by economists of tariffs and inflation is likely based on increasing prices when a series of tariffs is introduced, but after the effects of those tariff costs move through the economy, prices can settle down, unlike the seemingly-endless effects of rolling monthly inflation.

"And, well, a hit is a one-time hit. What really impacts inflation are the service industries, insurance, rent, your streaming services, gasoline of course, that's where inflation really hits the consumer," Rapoza says.

So there's no reason to think that tariffs and inflation are the same thing.

He explains, "If a 10-percent tariff is enacted today, that's a ten percent increase in the price of that tariffed item today, but that price won't go up again by 10-percent next year too -- they've already raised the price, so they're not going to raise it again, it's a one-time hit.