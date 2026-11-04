With Midterm Voting Over, Where Do Pump Prices Go from Here?

Now that the midterm elections are over, what's the outlook for the price of gas at the pump?

Over the next couple of months it's hoped that prices will drop as the US and Israel approach peace agreements with Iran and Russia.

The US Department of Energy says the current draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is the last one, so gas prices could use some stability even as people continue hoping for President Trump to wrap up the war in Iran as he promises.

Gas prices are down a little lately, which Gas Buddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan says is because of several factors, including a lull in military action over the past few weeks.

"We're also of course back on the cheaper Winter gasoline formulas and refinery maintenance is wrapping up, so that's why we're finally starting to see a bit of a decline."

The price of oil has been down largely because oil traders are hoping for a peace deal, and De Haan admits "the US has been somewhat successful in crippling the flow of revenue to Iran, so Iran ma get more and more desperate in the weeks ahead."

Desperation can lead to peace, but it can also lead to more intense war, so it's a volatile time over these next months unless the hostilities settle down -- but many energy analysts were saying just a couple of months ago that the price of oil would continue higher than it currently is, proving that markets can take it on the chin and continue functioning.

"The world is very resilient as we've seen already, shipments are starting to get back through the Strait of Hormuz and eventually it won't be as much of a stalemate as it has been the past few months," De Haan adds.

But few people are willing to predict how oil, gasoline and diesel prices will fare in 2027.