Attorney General Releases Autopsy of Robert Roberson's Daughter

The Office of the Attorney General has released multiple documents relating to the 2002 death of Robert Roberson's daughter, Nikki Curtis, including an autopsy report. The OAG states these documents indicate that Roberson had a history of abusing his daughter.

Roberson was convicted in 2003 of murdering his daughter and sentenced to death. That sentence has been in limbo ever since the Texas legislature intervened, issuing a subpoena that prevented his execution on Thursday, the 17th.

Advocates for sparing Roberson's life have claimed that his conviction was based on faulty science, but the press release from the OAG points out that, according to testimony from doctors and nurses at the trial, Nikki Curtis had clearly been physically abused by her father.

Among the documents released by the OAG is a timeline that indicates Roberson continually changed his story. It shows that Roberson initially claimed Nikki simply fell off her bed, then told nurses she hit her head on a table, then again told police she had just fallen out of bed, and finally claimed she had hit her head on "the brick." There was no brick in Nikki's bedroom.

