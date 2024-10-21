Open in App
    HPD Says Deadly Helicopter Crash Debris Spans 4 Acres

    By B.D. Hobbs,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250mMs_0wFL21LM00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLqfj_0wFL21LM00
    Photo: Click2Houston

    Four people including a child were killed when a helicopter crashed into a radio tower near Downtown Houston late Sunday night.

    HPD's J.L. French gave an update on the crash site this morning, “We’re looking at approximately four acres of coverage, though that could expand as the investigation continues.”

    “What I would ask is if you see debris, please notify an officer or call 911,” French added. There are also reports out that lights on the tower were out as recently as last week.

    The names of the four victims have not been released because family members have yet to be identified.

    It is not clear where the helicopter was going or what happened to cause the accident. The craft was privately owned.

    “This is a tragic event tonight, it’s a tragic loss of life,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said.

    According to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, the helicopter had taken off from Ellington Field and was headed to an unknown destination when it crashed.

    “My prayers are with the families of the people in the helicopter,” Chief Diaz said.

    Manuel Arciniega was in the area when the crash happened.

    “My buddy behind me told me to look up in the sky and I just saw the cell tower crumbling down, they said a helicopter hit it,” he told our TV partner Channel Two.

    Multiple agencies are investigating the accident.

    This is a developing story.

