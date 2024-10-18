Open in App
    Execution Halted Last Minute By State Supreme Court

    By Ethan Buchanan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WRBk_0wBvtig400
    Photo: Corbis Documentary RF

    The execution of Robert Roberson, who would have been the first person executed for a murder linked to shaken baby syndrome, was halted last night after his lawyers filed a last-minute appeal with the Texas Supreme Court.

    The execution had originally been stayed by Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum. After Ken Paxton appealed that decision to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, it was reversed. The Texas Supreme Court then stepped in to halt the execution.

    Roberson was convicted for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. Her death was linked to shaken baby syndrome, but many now argue that the conviction was based on what they are calling "junk science."

    There has been strong bipartisan support for a new trial for Roberson in the Texas Legislature, which subpoenaed Roberson to testify before them in an effort to stop the execution, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Roberson's request for clemency.

    Stephen Doughty
    2h ago
    They don’t have this problem in Saudi Arabia, after your found guilty you’re history 24 hours later
    7dogzbeware
    13h ago
    This is awesome... get him on the stretcher and let him sweat.. and then say.. oh no.. not this time...Hopefully this is very agonizing for him.
