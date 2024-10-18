Execution Halted Last Minute By State Supreme Court

Photo: Corbis Documentary RF

The execution of Robert Roberson, who would have been the first person executed for a murder linked to shaken baby syndrome, was halted last night after his lawyers filed a last-minute appeal with the Texas Supreme Court.

The execution had originally been stayed by Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum. After Ken Paxton appealed that decision to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, it was reversed. The Texas Supreme Court then stepped in to halt the execution.

Roberson was convicted for the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter. Her death was linked to shaken baby syndrome, but many now argue that the conviction was based on what they are calling "junk science."

There has been strong bipartisan support for a new trial for Roberson in the Texas Legislature, which subpoenaed Roberson to testify before them in an effort to stop the execution, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Roberson's request for clemency.