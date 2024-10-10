Hurricane Milton Death Toll Rises to Thirteen

Photo: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO / AFP / Getty Images

Hurricane Milton made landfall in western Florida last night as a Category 3 hurricane. It has left over three million people without power.

There have been 13 fatalities from the storm reported.

Tropicana Field, home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, had been prepared as a staging ground for first responders, ready to host around 10,000 people, but those plans will likely have to change after the storm's winds tore off the roof.

Thankfully, most of the first responders originally staged at Tropicana Field had already been moved to another location, and no injuries were reported.