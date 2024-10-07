Jury Deliberations Are Done For The Day In Gerald Goines Sentencing

Former HPD narcotics officer Gerald Goines was back in the courtroom for the final phase of his sentencing. Goines suffered a medical episode on Thursday and had to be taken out on a stretcher.

But today, Goines appeared with shackles while holding a Bible. The jury deliberated for more than 7 hours on what his sentence should be, but they did not return a verdict.

Goines was convicted on two counts of felony murder for his role in the Harding Street raid in 2019, that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas, and their dog.

The jury decision could range from 5 years to life in prison. Jury deliberations are set to resume tomorrow morning at 10am.