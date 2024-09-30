Should Texas Ban Cellphones In Public Schools?

Photo: Digital Vision

Whether or not cellphones should be banned in schools has become a hotly debated issue, with no clear-cut answer. There are several concerns that need to be balanced.

Conservative activist and founder of the Texas Youth Summit, Christian Collins, told KTRH, "We all know that cellphones can be a distraction, but on the other side of the coin, if there’s some sort of emergency, like God forbid a shooting, they need to be able to contact their parents."

Collins believes the best place for this decision to be made is within individual school districts. He said, "I think it’s important that the stakeholders, the people paying the taxes, have input in this situation. I think it’s important to look at it on a case-by-case basis."

Collins also noted that it will take time to gather all the necessary data and information to fully resolve this issue.