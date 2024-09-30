How Will Houstonian's Be Affected by Potential Dockworkers Strike?

Today is deadline day for dockworkers at the Port of Houston, who could walk off the job tomorrow if they don't reach a new deal by the end of the day today.

Needless to say, this kind of disruption would be another blow to our already bad U.S. economy.

"You're dealing with a bunch of our very busy ports, with Houston being the busiest port for the United States, and the 10th largest port in the world" said Lone Star College economist, Hank Lewis.

And if -all- of those shipments stay put, just think back and remember all of the supply chain issues we had during Covid. So what happens next?

"Will either side be willing to negotiate is the question" Lewis told KTRH, "And it seems right now, we're at a stand-still. This would not be a good thing to happen so close to the winter holidays."

This would also be the first time that the ILA union workers would go on strike, since 1977.