Why did NVIDIA’s founder, who just resigned over allegations he had a relationship with a Chinese spy, give Scripps Research free computing power?

His foundation just gave the San Diego lab fourteen million hours of serious computing muscle — a gift worth tens of millions of dollars.

That power will help scientists build a virtual human immune system and map the so-called dark proteome.The goal? Speed up the hunt for new vaccines, antibody therapies, and drugs.

What used to take weeks of guesswork can now happen in minutes with AI.Professor Andrew Ward tells the U/T they’re focused on big discoveries, not just credit — and every AI idea still has to hold up in the lab the old-fashioned way.