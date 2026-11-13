The San Diego Police Department used automated license plate reader technology to track a domestic violence victim during an internal affairs investigation involving an SDPD officer, the office of San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo announced.

SDPD Detective Sergeants assigned to Internal Affairs used ALPR technology in six administrative investigations involving specific allegations of employee misconduct, SDPD Communications Manager Ashley Nicholes said.

The agency clarified that SDPD's ALPR use policy is not limited to just criminal investigations.

SDPD had previously publicly announced that allegations of ALPR misuse will be investigated.