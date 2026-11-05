Governor Newsom Moves to End Death Penalties in California

Governor Newsom has commuted all 548 death sentences in the state,

Newsom announced the decision Thursday in an open letter to Californians, arguing that the death penalty is incompatible with the state's values and justice system.

"I have come to understand the limits of what government can justly accomplish," Newsom wrote. "I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values."

Commuting a person on death row will revert their death sentence to life without parole. According to the state's constitution, a governor can commute single-felony sentences, but must receive the California Supreme Court’s approval to commute sentences for people with more than one conviction.

San Diego County District Attorney issued a statement following Newsom's announcement:

“The Governor’s decision to commute the death sentences of all individuals on California’s death row is a devastating blow to the victims who suffered the loss of loved ones in some of the cruelest and most haunting ways and who have already endured a lengthy jury trial and sentencing that they counted on as a measure of justice. Our office is getting calls with pain and shock for being deprived of any input and consideration of their rights under the constitution. We are researching any lawful remedies that would allow their voices to be heard and considered. My office was not given any opportunity to provide input or provide notification, support, or services to the victims’ families ahead of the Governor’s public announcement. They deserved to be spared hearing about this enormous decision by way of media.

Those facing execution include 34 sent by San Diego County, some for crimes dating back to the 1980s. Among the 34 are David Westerfield, who in 2002 killed 7-year-old neighbor Danielle van Dam ; Jesse Michael Gomez, convicted of gunning down San Diego police Officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman and seriously wounding Guzman’s partner in 2016; and Cleophus Prince, convicted in the 1990 serial killings of six San Diego women.

(Photo Getty Images)